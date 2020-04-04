Previous
Keeping Busy by foxes37
Keeping Busy

It’s been a beautiful sunny day, although the sun passed behind a cloud for this photo, so it was a perfect opportunity to mow the lawn. We even had lunch outside which was quite a treat.
