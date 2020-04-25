Sign up
Photo 2657
Churchyard to Bowling Green
Our walk took us from the churchyard behind the meadow, past the dustbin lorry ( so glad they’re in operation) to the well manicured bowling green.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
meadow
,
bowling
,
lorry
,
dustbin
,
churchyard
