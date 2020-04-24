Previous
Home Schooling - The New Normal by foxes37
Home Schooling - The New Normal

This new normal is taking some getting used to. Lucinda is busy working online. Strange Days! Just wish we could see the family in the flesh.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
