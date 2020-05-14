Sign up
Photo 2676
Flag Iris
We saw these lovely yellow iris down by Burwell Lode. A sight for sore eyes !
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3
1
365
DMC-FZ200
14th May 2020 11:11am
iris
,
burwell
,
lode
