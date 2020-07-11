Previous
This Morning’s Walk by foxes37
Photo 2734

This Morning’s Walk

We’ve not done much walking this week as it’s been so wet. This morning the sun was shining so we walked to Reach Port along paths bordering fields of golden corn. Delightful!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
