Photo 2733
Rowan Berries
It’s hard to believe that this tree was covered in blossom not long ago and hey presto it’s already smothered in berries.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
1
1
365
DMC-FZ200
10th July 2020 3:20pm
blossom
,
berries
,
rowan
