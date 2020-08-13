Previous
Before the Rain by foxes37
Before the Rain

At least it was cooler when we went for an early morning walk and we were lucky to miss a torrential downpour. It didn’t last long but it was wonderful to see the rain after such a long dry period.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
