Previous
Next
Cromer Pier by foxes37
Photo 2799

Cromer Pier

I had every intention of putting Cromer Pier on 365 but decided to include myself holding an ice cream cornet as it only cost a pound. In Cambridge we pay 3x as much. The weather has been amazing today, absolutely glorious.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
766% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That’s a lovely picture Lis. A nice thing to do on a lovely day like today.
September 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise