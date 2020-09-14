Sign up
Photo 2799
Cromer Pier
I had every intention of putting Cromer Pier on 365 but decided to include myself holding an ice cream cornet as it only cost a pound. In Cambridge we pay 3x as much. The weather has been amazing today, absolutely glorious.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
pier
cromer
cornet
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s a lovely picture Lis. A nice thing to do on a lovely day like today.
September 14th, 2020
