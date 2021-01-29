Previous
Next
In the Pink by foxes37
Photo 2936

In the Pink

We had our Covid jabs yesterday. We’re both in group 4 but our area is supposedly behind the rest of the country regarding the number of vaccines administered, yet most of our friends in our group have been vaccinated.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
804% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Yeah! Great collage.
January 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise