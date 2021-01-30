Previous
Young Jackdaw by foxes37
Young Jackdaw

Our grandson’s godmother lives on a farm in Suffolk. She loves birds, especially jackdaws.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Lis Lapthorn

Susan Wakely ace
It looks very comfy.
January 30th, 2021  
