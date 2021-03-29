Previous
Good Day to start Lockdown Easing by foxes37
Photo 2995

Good Day to start Lockdown Easing

Not often we sit down for a cuppa outside but today was perfect. Good to have our son join us too.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
That looks a nice sheltered spot.
March 29th, 2021  
