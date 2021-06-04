Previous
This Morning’s Walk by foxes37
This Morning’s Walk

Lovely to see gardens and waysides in bloom on this morning’s walk. I think we missed a lot last month as the wet miserable weather confined us more to indoors. An awful May compared to May 2020.
4th June 2021

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
