Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3139
Homeless
I saw this very moving sculpture of a homeless person In Liverpool on Tuesday. First of all I thought it was a real person then on closer inspection I realised it was a homeless Christ with the nail marks in his feet. Very moving.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3139
photos
17
followers
8
following
860% complete
View this month »
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
17th August 2021 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
christ
,
liverpool
xbm
Truly moving.
August 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a thought provoking sculpture.
August 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close