Homeless by foxes37
Photo 3139

Homeless

I saw this very moving sculpture of a homeless person In Liverpool on Tuesday. First of all I thought it was a real person then on closer inspection I realised it was a homeless Christ with the nail marks in his feet. Very moving.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
xbm
Truly moving.
August 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
This is a thought provoking sculpture.
August 20th, 2021  
