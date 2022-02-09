Previous
Hellebores by foxes37
Photo 3312

Hellebores

A few hellebore heads facing up for a change when we were at Anglesey Abbey this morning.
9th February 2022

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I do love a Hellebore.
February 9th, 2022  
