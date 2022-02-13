Previous
Breakfast at La Hogue by foxes37
Breakfast at La Hogue

We treated our son and grandson to an English breakfast at our local farm shop this morning.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
A good way to start the day.
February 13th, 2022  
