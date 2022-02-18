Sign up
Photo 3321
Clare from Clare Castle
Clare is one of Suffolk’s wool towns. In the distance is Clare church, a magnificent church built on the proceeds of the Medieval woollen industry.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
clare
,
suffolk
,
church.
