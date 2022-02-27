Sign up
Photo 3330
Husband Shooting Daffodils
There are 5 paths leading to the churchyard; this is one of the prettiest. Daffodils are rapidly coming into flower replacing the snowdrops which, once again, have been amazing this year.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
daffodils
husband
snowdrops
churchyard
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely spring colours.
February 27th, 2022
