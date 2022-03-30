Sign up
Photo 3361
My hairdresser
I asked my hairdresser and client if they had any objection to being on 365 as part of my visual diary. They were fine about it and very excited that people from all over the world might look at it.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
2
1
Lis Lapthorn
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
Tags
client
,
hairdresser
Sh
And good for us to see too. I included the dentist in one of mine for the record.
March 30th, 2022
xbm
My wife always says what a nice person she is too.
March 30th, 2022
