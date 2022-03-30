Previous
My hairdresser by foxes37
My hairdresser

I asked my hairdresser and client if they had any objection to being on 365 as part of my visual diary. They were fine about it and very excited that people from all over the world might look at it.
And good for us to see too. I included the dentist in one of mine for the record.
xbm
My wife always says what a nice person she is too.
