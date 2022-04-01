Previous
Ely Cathedral by foxes37
Photo 3363

Ely Cathedral

Ely is a gem of a place. It has a cathedral that can be seen from miles away, a busy, user friendly country railway station, a compact town centre and the pretty river Ouse wending its way towards the fens. Delightful.
@foxes37
