Previous
Next
Town Garden by foxes37
Photo 3368

Town Garden

Peeped over a wall in the middle of Cambridge and saw this lovely magnolia tree in someone’s garden.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
922% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
A magnificent specimen.
April 6th, 2022  
xbm
St Botolph's garden I think or right next door.
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise