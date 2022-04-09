Previous
Next
Malting Kiln by foxes37
Photo 3371

Malting Kiln

This derelict 19th malting kiln was originally used to cure malted barley. We saw it on our walk in west Suffolk the other day.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
923% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise