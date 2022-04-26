Previous
Next
Old Pals by foxes37
Photo 3388

Old Pals

Well, we are much older than when we became friends in our student days 54 years ago. But we are still young at heart!
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise