Yesterday by foxes37
Photo 3387

Yesterday

We visited Saffron Walden and Audley End yesterday. Lots of fascinating history. The door, top centre, led to Oliver Cromwell’s headquarters in 1647.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
