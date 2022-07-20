Previous
Afternoon with Friends by foxes37
Photo 3473

Afternoon with Friends

Steve ( top right) and I used to be colleagues fifty years ago. We have remained friends and now and then we meet up for a drink or a meal. Today we had afternoon tea with them after a stroll round their village.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
Friends and afternoon tea is a perfect combination.
July 20th, 2022  
