Grandson 4-14 Then and Now by foxes37
Photo 3474

Grandson 4-14 Then and Now

I found this old photo of our grandson. It was snapped during a rail journey from Liverpool; he was so exhausted he fell asleep. The other photo, ten years later, is a screen shot taken yesterday.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

