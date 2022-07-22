Sign up
Photo 3475
Lone Dahlia
The local dahlia garden wasn’t open last week but taking a sneak preview I noticed that many were on the verge of flowering. This was one of the few actually out.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3475
photos
16
followers
7
following
952% complete
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
15th July 2022 11:04am
dahlia
