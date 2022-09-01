Sign up
Photo 3516
Walking up Church Lane
I thought the flowers outside the cottage looked stunning. Nice to have husband and grandson in the background too.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3516
photos
16
followers
7
following
963% complete
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Tags
flowers
,
cottage
