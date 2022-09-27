Previous
Final Flush by foxes37
Photo 3541

Final Flush

I think this rose is part of the final flush of yellow roses in our front bed. There are normally 3 flushes. No doubt the odd rose will linger on until December.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
Susan Wakely ace
Always lovely to see when you think there will be no more for the year.
September 27th, 2022  
