Photo 3541
Final Flush
I think this rose is part of the final flush of yellow roses in our front bed. There are normally 3 flushes. No doubt the odd rose will linger on until December.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
rose
,
flush
Susan Wakely
ace
Always lovely to see when you think there will be no more for the year.
September 27th, 2022
