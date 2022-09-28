Previous
Where’s Harry? by foxes37
Photo 3543

Where’s Harry?

The cloisters at Gloucester Cathedral which feature in some of the Harry Potter films are truly spectacular. The origins of fan vaulting are here. Well worth a visit.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

