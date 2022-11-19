Previous
Next
A Happy Get Together by foxes37
Photo 3595

A Happy Get Together

We visited our daughter-in-law and granddaughter in London today. It was a lovely day.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise