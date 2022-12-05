Sign up
Photo 3611
Different Expressions
Not what I’d hoped for. Our very good friends who used to live in our village visited us this weekend. Our expressions are all so different: cheerful, perplexed, hysterical, superior. Strange lot!!
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3611
photos
17
followers
7
following
Tags
friends
