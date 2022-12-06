Previous
Heffers Bookshop

When we first moved to Cambridge 50+ years ago there were at least eleven bookshops. Sadly there are only a few remaining thanks to our affair with Amazon.
6th December 2022

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
