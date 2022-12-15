Sign up
Photo 3621
Winter Wonderland
As my husband, Roger, was driving to Cambridge this morning I took a few photos. These trees border the archetypal English Village Green where cricketers in their Whites play on sunny summer evenings. No sign of any activity today.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
15th December 2022 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
village
,
wonderland.
