Spot the Starlings by foxes37
Spot the Starlings

If you look closely you can spot the starlings on the windmill sails. Still very wintry here and extremely icy.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

@foxes37
They do not roost here, but gather before flying off. It is not unusual to see 100 there.....plus some on our bird table squabbling.
December 14th, 2022  
