Photo 3620
Spot the Starlings
If you look closely you can spot the starlings on the windmill sails. Still very wintry here and extremely icy.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
icy
,
windmill
,
sails
xbm
They do not roost here, but gather before flying off. It is not unusual to see 100 there.....plus some on our bird table squabbling.
December 14th, 2022
