Photo 3619
Milking the Frost
Well, I have to make the most of the sharp frosts. It’s bound to be damp and mild at Christmas.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
13th December 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
