Photo 3689
Splash if Colour
Each week I buy flowers. This week it’s tulips. Just love ‘em.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
tulips
gloria jones
ace
Great shot, pov
February 21st, 2023
