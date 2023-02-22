Sign up
Photo 3690
Old Pals
Here we are at Anglesey Abbey again, this time with friends from our student days in Liverpool 55 years ago. Frightening how time flies. Doesn’t seem that long ago.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3690
photos
17
followers
7
following
1010% complete
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
20th February 2023 12:11pm
Tags
friends
,
liverpool
