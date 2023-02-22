Previous
Old Pals by foxes37
Photo 3690

Old Pals

Here we are at Anglesey Abbey again, this time with friends from our student days in Liverpool 55 years ago. Frightening how time flies. Doesn’t seem that long ago.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
