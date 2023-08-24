Sign up
Photo 3873
Through the Dahlia Hoop
Old friends from student days came for lunch today. We met at Anglesey Abbey so they could enjoy the dahlias.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
0
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
Tags
dahlias
Sue Cooper
ace
That's a lovely shot and perfect for your visual diary.
August 24th, 2023
