Photo 3874
Merry Monk Brunch
This morning we had brunch at a lovely restaurant in a nearby village. Not something we normally do but we did enjoy it.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
brunch
Susan Wakely
ace
Yum. Both meals look good.
August 25th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Wow! Both those meals look amazing. Nice photos too. Fav.
August 25th, 2023
JackieR
ace
delicious collage
August 25th, 2023
