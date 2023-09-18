Sign up
Photo 3898
The Tara River
Looks more like a stream here so it’s hard to believe it wends its way 146 km to the Black Sea.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
river
,
tara
xbm
ace
I think it joins the Danube.
September 18th, 2023
