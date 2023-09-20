Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3900
Podgorica Cathedral
I’ve resorted to one more photo from our holiday.
The cathedral is situated in the New Town area of Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital. The city was rebuilt after very heavy bombing during WW11. Not a very impressive capital.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3900
photos
16
followers
7
following
1068% complete
View this month »
3893
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Taken
18th September 2023 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
city
,
capital
,
podgorica
John Falconer
ace
But a reasonably impressive church. Well photographed.
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close