Podgorica Cathedral by foxes37
Podgorica Cathedral

I’ve resorted to one more photo from our holiday.
The cathedral is situated in the New Town area of Podgorica, the Montenegrin capital. The city was rebuilt after very heavy bombing during WW11. Not a very impressive capital.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

John Falconer ace
But a reasonably impressive church. Well photographed.
September 20th, 2023  
