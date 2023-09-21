Sign up
Previous
Photo 3901
Autumn Cyclamen
Very autumnal at Anglesey Abbey today. The cyclamen were stunning.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3901
photos
16
followers
7
following
1068% complete
3894
3895
3896
3897
3898
3899
3900
3901
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
21st September 2023 10:47am
Tags
abbey
,
anglesey
,
cyclamen
