Photo 3912
Treating Myself
I love cyclamen. I didn’t buy any last year as my last cyclamen lasted 18 months which is amazing. Today I purchased these three and a beautiful orchid for £17. A pretty good bargain in my opinion.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
orchid
cyclamen
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely they have such pretty flowers
October 2nd, 2023
