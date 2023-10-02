Previous
Treating Myself by foxes37
Treating Myself

I love cyclamen. I didn’t buy any last year as my last cyclamen lasted 18 months which is amazing. Today I purchased these three and a beautiful orchid for £17. A pretty good bargain in my opinion.
2nd October 2023

~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely they have such pretty flowers
October 2nd, 2023  
