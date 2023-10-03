Previous
In the Autumn Sun by foxes37
In the Autumn Sun

These leaves are from my favourite tree in autumn. The tree usually looks spectacular in the autumn sunshine but it’s not yet dressed in its full autumn regalia but, hopefully, it will be ready next week.
3rd October 2023

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
