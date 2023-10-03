Sign up
In the Autumn Sun
These leaves are from my favourite tree in autumn. The tree usually looks spectacular in the autumn sunshine but it’s not yet dressed in its full autumn regalia but, hopefully, it will be ready next week.
3rd October 2023
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
tree
leaves
