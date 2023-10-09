Previous
Tree in Autumn Colours by foxes37
Photo 3919

Tree in Autumn Colours

This is my favourite autumn tree. I’m only showing the top part as the rest is still speckled with green.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1073% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colours.
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise