Photo 3929
Largest Example of Fan Vaulting
The fan vaulting in King’s College Chapel is the largest example in Europe. It looks spectacular soaring above the medieval stained glass windows.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
17th October 2023 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fan
,
vaulting.
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous architecture and stained glass windows.
October 19th, 2023
