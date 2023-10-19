Previous
Largest Example of Fan Vaulting by foxes37
Photo 3929

Largest Example of Fan Vaulting

The fan vaulting in King’s College Chapel is the largest example in Europe. It looks spectacular soaring above the medieval stained glass windows.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Lis Lapthorn

ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
1076% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous architecture and stained glass windows.
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise