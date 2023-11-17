Previous
Typical November Day by foxes37
Typical November Day

The wooden fence is new and I must say I quite like it.
Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Path to King's College, Cambridge
November 17th, 2023  
Wonderful rainy day shot
November 17th, 2023  
