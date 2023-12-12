Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3983
Cheerful Christmas Clutter
I try to add something new to my Christmas ornaments each year. Yesterday I bought the santa and elf containing a kalanchoe plant.They were only £2.91 each which I thought was pretty good.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3983
photos
17
followers
7
following
1091% complete
View this month »
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
12th December 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
santa
,
elf
,
kalanchoe
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely display Lis and I do like your new purchases. Fav.
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close