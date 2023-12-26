Previous
Boxing Day Walk by foxes37
Photo 3997

Boxing Day Walk

We saw this magnificent winter jasmine on our Boxing Day walk this morning.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
