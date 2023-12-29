Previous
A Granddaughter of Many Costumes by foxes37
A Granddaughter of Many Costumes

Even today before visiting us our granddaughter attended an intensive ballet course in Sevenoaks. She arrived in her coat covering her leotard. Within a couple of hours she was on her pyjamas.
